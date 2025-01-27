People of South Lebanon Face the Enemy, Liberate the Occupied Villages

By, Mustafa Awada

In an iconic scene that reflected the depth of resilience and defiance, people of South Lebanon returned to their war-wracked villages devastated by the “Israeli” occupation. In fact, it’s not a mere return to homes, but rather a lively embodiment of a people's will that knows no surrender, regardless of the sacrifices.

The people of South have once made a mark in history today, full of determination and dignity. This is not a mere return to the land, but to the identity and right that cannot be taken away, no matter the occupation tries to distort reality and impose its control.

On Saturday night, “Israeli” Merkava tanks advanced towards the villages they had been unable to enter during the war, as “Israeli” forces cut off roads, attempting to prevent residents from returning to their homes. The enemy did not stop here; it continued shelling many houses in areas such as Meis Al-Jabal and other villages.

In the early hours of Sunday, the residents gathered at the entrances of their border villages, embodying a scene of popular resistance determined to reclaim their rights. Despite the “Israeli” army's warnings to the residents of more than 66 southern towns, urging them not to return to their lands, the southern popular processions set out in massive marches, defying the occupation's threats. This return was a declaration of the southerners' determination to return to their lands despite the threats issued by the occupation.

The scenes of return were not limited to the people of the south; other processions from the Beeaa Valley and the southern suburbs of Beirut were in too, reflecting the unity of the Lebanese people in facing the occupation. In parallel, media shed lights on the towns that gradually returned to life and became once again, after the 2000 liberation, gateways to liberation, such as the town of Shaqra, which greeted the residents of the frontline villages on their way to their border villages.

In the early hours of dawn, the residents gathered at the gates of the southern villages to cross the terrain berms, amidst a heroic scene of southern women who dared to remove the barriers by themselves. Despite the sign of oppression that was evident on some faces, the residents' resistance continued with determination and insistence on returning to the occupied villages.

On the political level, "Israel" sought to show its fear of southern people’s anger, which was reflected in "Israeli" media reporting the humiliating withdrawal of the occupation forces. Meanwhile, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced recording at least 23 martyrs and more than 80 injured in the southern regions amid the ongoing "Israeli" assaults.

This scene, with all its meanings, reflects the immense popularity of the resistance, where people walked alongside the Lebanese army to reclaim the lands that were under "Israeli" occupation. But if "Israel" was trying to portray itself as an invincible force, the truth was clear in this significant scene; people’s will is stronger than any military force, no matter how powerful.

This scene of return carries up its sleeve a lot of courage and determination to reclaim the usurped rights, and confirms that the people of the south have not and never will forget the usurped land, and that they will continue to write the most beautiful stories of resistance about their resilience.