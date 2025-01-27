Hezbollah MP: What’s Happening Exposes ‘Israel’s’ False Claims of Victory

By Staff

The head of Lebanon’s Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Hajj Mohammad Raad, said the latest developments in Lebanese border villages expose “Israel’s” false claims of victory and its delusions of maintaining the occupation.

According to Raad, the residents of the border villages have proven that the people, the army, and the resistance equation is the only realistic equation that protects the country and liberates it from occupation.

MP Raad delivered the following speech on the occasion of the southerners liberating their villages:

In the name of God, the breaker of tyrants, the destroyer of oppressors, the supporter of the oppressed. Praise be to God, Lord of the Worlds, and prayers and peace be upon the Seal of the prophets and messengers, our Master and Prophet Muhammad, and upon his good and pure family and his chosen companions.

O our honorable and heroic people, O our noble and resistant people, O people of determination, resolve, and free will, O lovers of the Master of Martyrs and sons of the school of Karbala and the Wilaya, O sons of Imam Sayyed Musa al-Sadr, Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi, and Sheikh Ragheb Harb, O lovers of the supreme martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the happy martyr Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din, O fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters of the righteous martyrs, O sons of the beautiful south, the noble Bekaa, and the fortified Dahiyeh [Beirut’s southern suburbs], O sons of the path of steadfastness, pride, and resistance. Once again, your bright dawn breaks, and the sun rises, and the darkness of the night is dispelled by the radiance of your bright light. Once again, you are teaching the world how to be proud, how to belong and be loyal to the homeland, how to achieve liberation, and how to protect freedom.

Once again, you have returned to the hilltops of Maroun al-Ras and Tal al-Raheb in Aita al-Shaab as well as the hills of Khiyam and the slopes of Kfar Kila, Taybeh, Adaisseh, Mays al-Jabal, Blida, Markaba, Aitaroun, Ainata, Bint Jbeil, Ramyeh, Yarin, Dahra, Naqoura, and all the villages, towns, and cities of the front line that broke the arrogance of the Zionist enemy.

Standing tall along your partners [in victory], the people of the Bekaa, Dahiyeh, the capital Beirut, and the loyal towns in the mountain and the north, you yelled in the ears of the occupiers and those who support their terrorism and invasion to get out of our land, telling them that there is no place for you on our soil. We are the masters of this land, its sons, and its protectors – the people, the army, and the Resistance.

Once again, you declare with all boldness, clarity, and force: O Zionist invaders, your conspiracies will not fool us, nor will your weapons frighten us; we will not allow you to encroach upon our right to exist, our will for liberation, and the law and agreements by transgression, procrastination, and delay. You are, as we know you, the killers of the prophets and messengers, the people of rightness, righteousness, and integrity. You are the enemies of humanity, security, justice, and freedom. The blood of our martyrs will wrest victory from you, achieve liberation, restore rights, and embody justice.

O our free people, by marching towards your villages and towns, you are announcing to the criminal enemy and to all who recognize it, support it, and arm it with weapons to destroy your homes and towns that its occupation of Palestine by force and oppression is a threat to Lebanon and all the countries of the region. Your choice to confront this permanent threat is the Resistance in solidarity with the army and the people until the threat is removed, the occupation ends, the protection of our homeland’s sovereignty, security, and stability are guaranteed, and what was destroyed by the aggression is rebuilt.

What is happening and what happened is an example that exposes the lie of the enemy's claims of victory and the falsehood of its illusions of being able to continue its occupation of the land by hiding behind the arrogant countries that support its terrorism. What happened today is a blatant call from our people in Lebanon to all concerned international parties to force the Zionist enemy to withdraw immediately and without any delay from the south and to submit to the will of its people and implement what was announced about stopping the aggression completely and releasing the prisoners.

O our honorable people, the pearl of free and courageous peoples, may your breaths and limbs be blessed, and may God reward your patience and loyalty. May He guide your steps and make you happy. The homeland is lucky to have you. You are creating for all its sons, regardless of their sects, regions, and orientations, a free and honorable future for them and their grandchildren. You do not care about everything that has been said about you that was misleading and malicious and belittled your steadfastness and Resistance.

You have proven once again, through your stance and presence in your destroyed villages on the borders of the homeland, that your pure blood is stronger than the sword of aggression, that your will is more effective and firmer than the weapon of the criminal aggressors, and that the people, the army, and the Resistance equation is the only realistic equation that protects the country and liberates it from occupation. You have also proven that if international law is not supported by the will and determination of the people, it will not be applied despite its importance.

Oh, our free people in Lebanon, we kiss the ground your feet tread on and bow with pride and honor before the greatness of your positions and sacrifices, the martyrdom and wounds of your sons, and the suffering of your prisoners. We pledge to you that we will be, throughout the country and in cooperation with all the honorable people in this homeland, a truthful mouthpiece for you, preserving your rights and expressing your will and choice, and a strong arm to defend you and to achieve your interests and hopes.

You are our pride and our honor. Our Secretary-General entrusted you with us. We are your action and resistance. May you live long. Long live Lebanon as a liberated master with no occupation, no guardians, and no delegates with your presence. God is your helper always, for He is an excellent Protector, and what an excellent Helper!

Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.