“Israeli” Police Arrests Two Reservists for Spying for Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The “Shin Bet” [Israel Security Agency] and “Israel” Police announced that they have arrested two “Israelis” suspected of conducting missions for Iranian operatives. One of the suspects transferred classified material to a handler obtained during his military service in the “Air Defense Corps”.

In a coordinated operation between the “Shin Bet” and “Lahav 433”, the “National Crime Unit” of the “Israel” Police, two settlers of the “Krayot” area, Yuri Eliaspov and Georgy Andreev, were detained in January 2025 on suspicion of engaging in security offenses.

Investigations revealed that Eliaspov had been in contact with an Iranian operative for several months, executing security-related tasks under the operative's guidance in return for financial compensation.

Among his activities, Yuri sprayed graffiti reading "Children of Ruhollah" at various locations across the entity.

Further investigation revealed that Eliaspov recruited his friend Andreev, promising financial rewards for participation.

Despite being aware that the handler was hostile to “Israel”, Andreev agreed to collaborate. He reportedly assisted Eliaspov with hanging banners and spraying graffiti under the operative’s instructions.

The investigation highlighted an increasing trend of Iranian operatives targeting “Israelis” via social media for recruitment.

On the morning of January 27, 2025, a prosecutor’s declaration was submitted against the two suspects, and an indictment is expected in the coming days.