Trump Proposes Displacement of Palestinians, Suggests ‘Cleaning Out’ Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has proposed that neighboring Arab countries should absorb Palestinian refugees as a solution to the crisis in Gaza, advocating for a “clean out” of the embattled territory.

Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said he had spoken with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and planned to consult Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

“I’d like Egypt to take people, and I’d like Jordan to take people,” he stated. “You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, we just clean out that whole thing. It’s a real mess.”

Describing Gaza as “literally a demolition site,” Trump suggested building housing for Palestinians in other locations with the involvement of Arab nations.

Both Egypt and Jordan firmly rejected the idea of displacing Palestinians. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reaffirmed that the kingdom’s opposition to uprooting Palestinians remains “irreversible and unchanged.”

Similarly, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry emphasized its commitment to defending Palestinian rights and opposing forced displacement.

The Palestinian Authority also issued a statement rejecting any displacement plans, declaring, “The Palestinian people will never abandon their land or their holy sites.”

Since the start of the “Israeli” aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip in October 2023, an estimated 1.9 million people—over 90% of Gaza’s population—have been displaced, according to the United Nations. More than 47,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza.