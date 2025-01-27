’Israeli’ Forces Escalate West Bank Raids, Kill Teenager Near Qalandia

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" forces have intensified their military raids across the occupied West Bank, killing an 18-year-old Palestinian and injuring two others near the Qalandia military checkpoint, the main passage between Ramallah and East al-Quds, on Sunday night.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victim as Adam Sub Laban and confirmed that two other Palestinians sustained injuries when "Israeli" forces opened fire near the checkpoint.

The raids extended to various locations in the Ramallah Province on Sunday. In al-Mughayyir village, east of Ramallah, "Israeli" forces detained a young man after ransacking his home. Other targeted areas included the villages of Ein Siniya, Jifna, Ni'lin and the town of Birzeit, where similar incursions took place.

In al-Khalil, two Palestinians were detained following raids on their homes. Meanwhile, five residents of Marda Village in Salfit Province were also arrested after "Israeli" forces stormed the area, raided homes and restricted movement by sealing the village’s main entrances.

In Bethlehem’s al-Khader town, "Israeli" forces deployed troops near al-Bawaba and the Grand Mosque, using tear gas and sound grenades to disperse residents. Similar tactics were reported in al-Lubban al-Sharqiya and Qabalan, south of Nablus, causing widespread breathing difficulties among locals.

In Jenin, "Israeli" forces continued a destructive campaign, demolishing homes and deploying additional military reinforcements, including bulldozers. Kamal Abu al-Rub, governor of Jenin, reported the destruction of at least 20 homes in the Jenin refugee camp. He expressed concerns about possible casualties trapped under rubble, as ambulances were barred from accessing the area.

The Health Ministry confirmed the death of Abdul Jawad Yasser al-Ghoul, 26, who succumbed to injuries sustained during the raid on Jenin. His passing brings the death toll from the ongoing operation in Jenin to 16 since Tuesday.

This escalation follows a fragile ceasefire between "Israel" and Hamas in Gaza, with the occupied West Bank witnessing intensified operations and civilian casualties.