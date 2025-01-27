Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance to Resume Operations If Gaza Ceasefire Breached

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned in a televised speech broadcast from the Yemeni capital Sana’a on Sunday, that if "Israel" violates the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Yemeni fighters will resume their operations against "Israeli" targets.

"If the Zionist entity restarts the war, we will also resume our operations," Sayyed Al-Houthi vowed.

He went on to say that the United States and "Israel" are a danger to the nations of the world, urging “awareness, responsibility, and action” in the face of enemy projects.

He further noted that the Zionist scheme is “dangerous and destructive” for the Muslim world, calling for unity to foil the plots designed by the “Israeli” entity and the United States.

"We will stand against American evil and the Zionist Jewish project. America is the cause of evil, war, and enslaving nations." Sayyed Al-Houthi said, stressing that "The Arabs and Muslims should know that following America and the Zionist entity will only make them remain their slaves."

The Yemeni leader’s remarks came hours after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas criticized “Israel” for delaying the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire deal after the entity’s forces killed and injured Palestinians trying to return to the north.