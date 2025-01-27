- Home
Imam Khamenei: Southern Lebanese Residents Crushed All Political, Material Calculations
folder_openImam Ali Khamenei access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies
The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the people of southern Lebanon for showing no fear of the Zionist army amid the “Israeli” aggression.
“All political equations and material calculations have been crushed today in the face of the people of southern Lebanon,” the Leader said in a post on social media on Sunday evening regarding the developments in the south of Lebanon.
Imam Khamenei further mentioned that “The people of southern Lebanon were undeterred by the occupying Zionist army, as they carried their spirits into the battlefield with selflessness and unwavering faith in the divine promise.”
