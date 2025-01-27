US Announces Extension of Ceasefire between “Israel”, Lebanon till Feb 18

By Staff, Agencies

The United States announced late Sunday that a ceasefire agreement between “Israel” and Lebanon has been extended for about three more weeks after the entity refused to withdraw its forces in line with the original deal.

The announcement came through an official statement by the White House. It confirmed that the arrangement between Lebanon and “Israel” will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025.

It added that Lebanon, “Israel” and the US will also hold negotiations for the return of Lebanese detainees abducted after October 7, 2023.

The Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati also confirmed the extension, adding that Lebanon will respect it.

According to the ceasefire deal announced between “Israel” and Hezbollah in November, “Israeli” occupation forces had been due to withdraw from southern Lebanon on Sunday.

“The Lebanese government reaffirms its commitment… to continue implementing the ceasefire agreement until February 18, 2025,” Mikati said in a statement.

The new development came after earlier on Sunday, “Israeli” forces opened fire on the Lebanese people who were trying to return to their homes in the south, martyring at least 22 civilians and wounding more than 120 others.

The Lebanese citizens, however, vowed they would return to their villages and towns, despite “Israeli” threats.

“Israel” did not leave the occupied areas in a blatant violation of the truce agreement and an infringement on Lebanon’s sovereignty.