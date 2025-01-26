Preliminary Toll of Southern Lebanon Attacks: 15 Martyrs and 83 Injured

By Al-Ahed News

The Ministry of Health has reported the martyrdom of 15 Lebanese citizens and the injury of 83 others in the latest update on the attacks by the enemy on civilians in southern Lebanon.

A statement from the Ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Center revealed that the "Israeli" assaults, which occurred as Lebanese citizens attempted to return to their villages still under occupation, have led to a significant increase in the number of martyrs and casualties.

The following is the current preliminary toll: