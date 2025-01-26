Please Wait...

Preliminary Toll of Southern Lebanon Attacks: 15 Martyrs and 83 Injured

folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Ministry of Health has reported the martyrdom of 15 Lebanese citizens and the injury of 83 others in the latest update on the attacks by the enemy on civilians in southern Lebanon.

A statement from the Ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Center revealed that the "Israeli" assaults, which occurred as Lebanese citizens attempted to return to their villages still under occupation, have led to a significant increase in the number of martyrs and casualties.

The following is the current preliminary toll:

  • Two martyrs and twelve injured in Aitaroun
  • One martyr and two injured in Blida
  • Three martyrs and fourteen injured in Houla
  • Two martyrs and twelve injured in Markaba
  • One martyr and fifteen injured in Kfarkila
  • One martyr, a soldier, in Dhayra
  • Two martyrs – a man and a woman, along with seven injured in Meiss Al-Jabal
  • One martyr and six injured in Odaisseh
  • Two injured in Bani Hayyan
  • One injured in Maroun Al-Ras
  • One injured in Shaqra
  • One injured in Deir Mimas
  • One injured in Rab Thalathin
  • Two injured in Taybeh 
  • Seven injured in Yaroun

