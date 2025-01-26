Hezbollah: The Strongest Weapon of Resistance is the Unbreakable Will of Its People
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah issued a powerful statement celebrating the steadfastness of the Lebanese people and their unwavering commitment to the liberation of occupied lands.
The statement highlighted the pivotal role of the Resistance in protecting Lebanon’s sovereignty and holding "Israel" accountable for its continued violations.
It also emphasized the enduring unity between the people, the army and the Resistance as the foundation of Lebanon’s strength against aggression.
Hezbollah Issues the Following Statement:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
This is a remarkable day from the days of Allah, a powerful display of honor and pride crafted by the great people of the Resistance. Once again, they have demonstrated their deep-rooted connection to their land, unwavering in their bond to every grain of its soil, steadfast as the loyal guardians of national sovereignty, and resolute in the face of any threat or aggression.
From the year 2000 until today, the scene has repeated itself time and again. Our people continuously prove themselves as the true leaders of the path to victory. Through their heroic resistance, they renew the expulsion of the [“Israeli”] enemy, reaffirming that there is no place for an occupier in this blessed land—a land where every grain of soil has been nourished by the blood of martyrs.
The sight of people returning to their villages, holding pictures of martyrs and waving the flags of the Resistance, reflects the deepest meanings of resilience, steadfastness and victory. It highlights that these people, with their unbreakable will and unwavering determination, are the strongest weapon of the Resistance—a force that the martyred, esteemed leader of the Resistance, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [may Allah bestow mercy upon him], aptly described as "the point of strength that no one can defeat".
The people of the Resistance have shown their unwavering loyalty to the sacred blood of their martyrs, proving that no matter how arrogant the invaders may be, they cannot withstand the blessed tide of the people. With their steps and resolve, this tide has carved out one clear path: liberating the land and driving out the occupier for good.
At Hezbollah, we bow in reverence to the greatness of the people of the Resistance. We affirm that the equation of "the Army, the People, and the Resistance," which shields Lebanon from the treachery of "Israel", is not just a slogan on paper but a tangible reality. It is a truth that the Lebanese live and embody every day through their resilience and sacrifices.
We call on all Lebanese to unite with their southern brethren, renewing together the meanings of national solidarity, and to build genuine sovereignty rooted in liberation and victory. We stress that the international community, particularly the states sponsoring agreements, is obligated today to uphold its responsibilities in addressing "Israel’s" violations and crimes and to take decisive action to ensure its complete withdrawal from our land.
We extend our salutations to the souls of the martyrs and the wounded who have drawn, with their blood, the path to liberation and victory. We regard these monumental moments our nation is experiencing today as a clear confirmation that Lebanon, with its people, its Resistance and its free sons, is a nation of honor and dignity.