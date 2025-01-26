Hezbollah: The Strongest Weapon of Resistance is the Unbreakable Will of Its People

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a powerful statement celebrating the steadfastness of the Lebanese people and their unwavering commitment to the liberation of occupied lands.

The statement highlighted the pivotal role of the Resistance in protecting Lebanon’s sovereignty and holding "Israel" accountable for its continued violations.

It also emphasized the enduring unity between the people, the army and the Resistance as the foundation of Lebanon’s strength against aggression.

Hezbollah Issues the Following Statement: