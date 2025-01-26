Victory Scored by Blood: Lebanese Return to Southern Border Villages

By Staff, Agencies

The 60-day deadline for the complete withdrawal of “Israeli” occupation forces from all Lebanese territories ended on Sunday at 4 am [GMT+2], the occupation however still did not abide by the withdrawal, continuing its violations and occupation of the southern villages.

In a blatant violation of the agreement, a spokesperson for the occupation army warned people against moving and returning to their hometowns, while the southerners fearlessly flocked back to their homes.

Despite warnings from the occupation forces, the people of Kfarkila remained resolute in their attempt to return to their town, crossing the boundaries set by the Lebanese army. In response, the occupation forces opened fire, injuring several residents as they tried to enter their town, with the latest reports at 9 a.m. local time indicated a toll of eight injured.

The residents of al-Khiam also returned to their town in convoys, defying the occupation forces' warnings.

Hundreds of southerners gathered at the entrances to their hometowns, eager to return as soon as the 60-day deadline expired. Despite their peaceful intent, occupation forces opened fire with machine guns, launching shells near the civilians as they crossed on foot into the towns of Houla and Meis Al-Jabal.

Last night, the Lebanese Army Command urged residents to delay heading to the southern border areas, citing the presence of mines and unexploded ordnance left behind by the “Israeli” forces. The army emphasized the importance of exercising caution and called on citizens to follow the directives of the command and the instructions of deployed military units to ensure their safety.

In this context, the Army Command emphasized that military units are actively carrying out engineering surveys, clearing roads, and neutralizing unexploded ordnance. These units are also vigilantly monitoring the operational situation, especially with regard to the ongoing violations of agreements and assaults on Lebanon’s sovereignty. The statement further condemned the actions of “Israeli” forces, including the destruction of infrastructure and the demolition and burning of homes in border villages.

The Army also emphasized its efforts to "implement the operational plan to bolster deployment in the South Litani region," as instructed by the Council of Ministers. This deployment has been underway since the ceasefire agreement took effect, progressing in a phased and systematic manner. The operation is being carried out in coordination with the five-member committee overseeing the implementation of the agreement and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL], as stated in the statement.

The Lebanese Army Command noted that "several stages have been delayed due to the “Israeli” enemy’s delay in withdrawal, which has hindered the army’s deployment efforts. However, the army remains fully prepared to complete its deployment as soon as the enemy withdraws."

Under the US-brokered agreement, "Israel" is required to withdraw its forces within 60 days, by January 26. This withdrawal must be accompanied by an increased deployment of the Lebanese Army and the UNIFIL.

However, in continued violation of the ceasefire agreement, "Israel", through the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirmed that its forces "will not fully withdraw from southern Lebanon after the 60-day period expires."

The occupation claimed that "the agreement was not fully implemented by the Lebanese state," with US backing and approval.