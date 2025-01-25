Hezbollah Condemns U.S’s Re-Inclusion of Ansarullah on So-Called “Terrorism List”

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah issued a statement regarding the new U.S. administration's designation of Ansarullah as a U.S. terrorist organization.

The statement emphasized that the successive US governments that practiced terrorism and support the Zionist entity and its aggression and wars, are the first to be included on terrorism lists.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

- We condemn the new U.S. administration's re-inclusion of Ansarullah on the so-called “U.S. terrorism list.

- We consider this to be an unjust categorization and a direct attack on the oppressed Yemeni people who have suffered and continue to suffer from the blockade, terrorism and the ongoing US aggression.

- The successive US governments that have practiced and continue to practice terrorism against the peoples of our nation and support the Zionist entity and its aggressions and wars, especially in Lebanon and Palestine, are the first that should be included on terrorism lists.

- This unfair decision from the U.S, which comes in the context of supporting the decaying "Israeli" entity, will not deter honorable Yemen from continuing its support for the Palestinian people.

- We express our pride in the honorable role played by Ansarullah in support of Gaza.

- Ansarullah had a great role in strengthening the steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance and was a partner in the victory over the Zionist enemy.