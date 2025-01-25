The Flood of the Free: Hamas Releases Four “Israeli” Soldiers as Part of Truce Agreement

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas has released four female "Israeli" soldiers it captured during the October 7, 2023, Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, as part of a truce deal in the ongoing Gaza war.

In exchange, the "Israeli" entity is set to release 200 Palestinians from prisons.

The four soldiers, all dressed in military fatigues, were presented at Gaza City's Palestine Square, where they were handed over to the Red Cross. They appeared to be in good condition, smiling and waving to the crowd.

The "Israeli" military confirmed their release, stating that the soldiers would undergo a medical assessment upon their return to the occupied territories.

The 200 Palestinians set for release include prisoners from several Palestinian factions, with the majority serving life sentences. The breakdown of the types of prisoners is as follows:

81 prisoners from Hamas, serving life sentences

23 prisoners from Islamic Jihad, serving life sentences

13 prisoners from Fatah, serving life sentences

2 prisoners from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, serving life sentences

1 prisoner from the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, serving a life sentence

Among the notable prisoners is Mohammed Al-Tous, the dean of Palestinian prisoners, who has been imprisoned since 1985. Some of the released prisoners will be sent to Gaza, while others will return to the occupied West Bank.

The handover, which was witnessed by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters, marked a clear message that Hamas's command structure remains intact.

This exchange is part of a fragile ceasefire agreement, which began last Sunday and is intended to pave the way for a permanent end to the war.

During the first phase of the ceasefire, 33 "Israeli" captives believed to still be alive will be freed in exchange for 1,900 Palestinians.

The deal also includes the possibility for displaced Palestinians to begin returning to northern Gaza, although much of the area has been reduced to rubble, with nearly 69% of buildings in Gaza destroyed or damaged. Reconstruction could take years, with the UN estimating that it might not be completed until 2040.