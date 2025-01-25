Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Chinese FM’s Subtle Warning to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Chinese FM’s Subtle Warning to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 34 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in a phone conversation with Marco Rubio, the newly appointed US Secretary of State, delivering a veiled warning with a phrase that can be roughly translated as "behave yourself".

This marked their first conversation since Rubio’s confirmation as the top US diplomat under President Donald Trump.

Wang’s remark, “I hope you will act accordingly,” was framed as a gentle yet pointed caution, commonly used in Chinese culture by a teacher or superior to remind someone of their responsibilities.

Rubio and China have had a strained relationship due to Rubio's outspoken criticism of China’s human rights record, which led to sanctions imposed on him by Beijing in 2020.

The phrase used by Wang was deliberately vague, aiming to set an expectation without direct confrontation, which aligns with traditional Chinese diplomatic practices, according to Zichen Wang, a research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization.

While the US statement about the call omitted Wang’s warning, it noted that Rubio reaffirmed the Trump administration's commitment to advancing US interests with China.

Rubio also voiced concern over China’s actions in Taiwan and the South China Sea, topics that have been sources of tension between the two nations.

China UnitedStates USChina

Comments

  1. Related News
Chinese FM’s Subtle Warning to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Chinese FM’s Subtle Warning to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

34 minutes ago
Iran Rejects European Parliament’s Resolution as Politicized, Legally Baseless

Iran Rejects European Parliament’s Resolution as Politicized, Legally Baseless

51 minutes ago
Official: Iran’s Grid to Receive 70 Billion kWh of Nuclear Electricity

Official: Iran’s Grid to Receive 70 Billion kWh of Nuclear Electricity

21 hours ago
Iran’s VP Talks Environment Issues with UAE President

Iran’s VP Talks Environment Issues with UAE President

21 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 25-01-2025 Hour: 01:47 Beirut Timing

whatshot