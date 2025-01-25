- Home
Chinese FM’s Subtle Warning to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
By Staff, Agencies
On Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in a phone conversation with Marco Rubio, the newly appointed US Secretary of State, delivering a veiled warning with a phrase that can be roughly translated as "behave yourself".
This marked their first conversation since Rubio’s confirmation as the top US diplomat under President Donald Trump.
Wang’s remark, “I hope you will act accordingly,” was framed as a gentle yet pointed caution, commonly used in Chinese culture by a teacher or superior to remind someone of their responsibilities.
Rubio and China have had a strained relationship due to Rubio's outspoken criticism of China’s human rights record, which led to sanctions imposed on him by Beijing in 2020.
The phrase used by Wang was deliberately vague, aiming to set an expectation without direct confrontation, which aligns with traditional Chinese diplomatic practices, according to Zichen Wang, a research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization.
While the US statement about the call omitted Wang’s warning, it noted that Rubio reaffirmed the Trump administration's commitment to advancing US interests with China.
Rubio also voiced concern over China’s actions in Taiwan and the South China Sea, topics that have been sources of tension between the two nations.
