- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lebanese Army Accuses ’Israeli’ Forces of Delaying Ceasefire Withdrawal
By Staff, Agencies
The Lebanese Army has accused "Israel" of procrastinating in its withdrawal from southern Lebanon, just one day before the deadline set in the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.
The military confirmed that it is prepared to deploy forces alongside United Nations peacekeepers as soon as the "Israeli" forces vacate the region, as per the terms of the ceasefire deal that went into effect on November 27.
The Lebanese Army's statement pointed out that delays have occurred at various stages due to "Israeli" procrastination.
"There has been a delay at a number of stages as a result of the procrastination in the withdrawal from the Israeli enemy's side," the army said in a statement, confirming it was "ready to continue its deployment as soon as the ‘Israeli’ enemy withdraws".
While "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office declared that the military withdrawal would extend beyond the Sunday deadline, citing the lack of full enforcement by Lebanon, the Lebanese military remains ready to proceed with its deployment once "Israel" completes its exit.
This criticism comes after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on "Israel" to end its military presence and occupation in southern Lebanon.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun also reaffirmed that "Israel" must respect the terms of the agreement and withdraw by the established deadline.
Comments
- Related News