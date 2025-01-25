Please Wait...

Iran Rejects European Parliament’s Resolution as Politicized, Legally Baseless
50 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected the European Parliament’s recent resolution that criticizes the country’s human rights practices, particularly regarding women’s rights, calling it an interventionist and politically motivated action without legal foundation.

Marzieh Afkham, the Director General of the Human Rights and Women’s Affairs Department, condemned the resolution as baseless, stating that it lacked legal validity.

Afkham emphasized that Iran's judicial system operates independently and in accordance with the law, asserting that any foreign interference in Iran's legal matters is a violation of international law.

She specifically criticized the European Parliament's stance on the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG], labeling it an unjustified attack on a legitimate institution that plays a key role in safeguarding national security and defending the country.

In her remarks, Afkham also urged the European Parliament to reconsider its past actions, calling for a shift away from supporting groups accused of terrorism and violence.

Instead, she encouraged the Parliament to honor its international obligations and contribute positively to global peace and human rights.

 

