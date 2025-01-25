- Home
Hamas Recruited Up to 15000 Fighters Since Start of War on Gaza
By Staff, Agencies
Two congressional sources familiar with US intelligence briefings told Reuters, that The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has reportedly recruited between 10000 and 15000 new members during its ongoing defense against "Israel".
These figures reflect the resilience of the Resistance movement in maintaining its operational capabilities despite enduring heavy losses.
According to the report, US intelligence agencies have been monitoring the group's recruitment efforts, which suggest that Hamas remains capable of replenishing its ranks, continuing to pose a formidable challenge to “Israel”.
The information was shared in a series of intelligence updates provided during the final weeks of the Biden administration.
While the resistance movement has successfully added to its ranks, many of the new recruits are described as young and lacking proper training, with most being assigned to basic security roles, according to Reuters' sources.
This nonetheless demonstrates the movement's ability to adapt and prepare the next generation of Resistance fighters amidst a prolonged war.
The war, which has caused extensive destruction in Gaza and intensified regional tensions, has paused under a ceasefire agreement that began on Sunday after 15 months of battles.
Despite this, Hamas's demonstrated resilience and ability to recover from significant losses signal its continued presence as a key force of resistance in the face of ongoing challenges.
