Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Guterres Appoints Hanna Tetteh as New UN Envoy to Libya

Guterres Appoints Hanna Tetteh as New UN Envoy to Libya
folder_openAfrica... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced on Friday the appointment of Hanna Serwaa Tetteh of Ghana as the new UN special representative for Libya, succeeding Senegal's Abdoulaye Bathily, who stepped down in April.

Tetteh, previously Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs [2013–2017] and Minister for Trade and Industry [2009–2013], has served as Guterres’s special representative to the Horn of Africa for the past two years. She becomes the 10th person since 2011 to lead the UN Support Mission in Libya [UNSMIL].

Her appointment comes as Libya remains entrenched in political turmoil and conflict, which began with the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi. Bathily, her predecessor, had resigned citing a “lack of political will and good faith” among Libyan leaders, making progress in the region challenging.

Tetteh’s new role requires confirmation by the UN Security Council, given the significance of the position in addressing Libya's prolonged instability.

libya ghana UnitedNations

Comments

  1. Related News
Guterres Appoints Hanna Tetteh as New UN Envoy to Libya

Guterres Appoints Hanna Tetteh as New UN Envoy to Libya

2 hours ago
86 Dead in Nigeria’s Tanker Explosion Tragedy

86 Dead in Nigeria’s Tanker Explosion Tragedy

5 days ago
Traore: Macron Insulted Africans, Denies their Humanity

Traore: Macron Insulted Africans, Denies their Humanity

10 days ago
Colonial Powers Fueling Africa’s Conflicts – Sudanese leader

Colonial Powers Fueling Africa’s Conflicts – Sudanese leader

11 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 25-01-2025 Hour: 01:47 Beirut Timing

whatshot