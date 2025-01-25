- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Trump Fires at Least 12 Independent Inspectors General
By Staff, Agencies
The Washington Post [WP] revealed that US President Donald Trump's administration fired the independent inspectors general of more than a dozen major government agencies.
The report added that the agencies include the Department of Defense, state, transportation, veterans’ affairs, housing and urban development, interior and energy.
The purge affected 17 agencies but spared The Department Of Justice's Inspector General Michael Horowitz.
WP noted that the firings were deemed a violation of federal law, which mandates providing Congress with a 30-day notice before dismissing inspectors general, adding, that most of those dismissed were appointees from Trump’s first term [2017–2021], and that they were informed of their immediate termination through emails sent by the White House personnel director.
According to WP, the center, staffed by 30 experts with a $7 million annual budget, "plays a role in advising battlefield commanders on minimizing civilian harm."
Despite its importance, the Army is drafting a proposal to defund and potentially dissolve the office, with a decision deadline of February 21. While closing the office, which was mandated by law, would require congressional approval, military leaders could effectively sideline it by reallocating funding or personnel.
This potential closure coincides with significant ongoing debates about civilian casualties caused by US military operations.
Comments
- Related News