UN Concerned by Escalating Violence in West Bank’s Jenin

By Staff, Agencies

UN human rights office spokesman Thameen al-Kheetan said on Friday, addressing a media briefing in the Swiss city Geneva, that the world body was “deeply concerned by the use of unlawful lethal force in Jenin.”

He further stated: "The deadly ‘Israeli’ operations in recent days raise serious concerns about unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including methods and means developed for war fighting, in violation of international human rights law, norms and standards applicable to law enforcement operations.”

The spokesman went on saying that these “Israeli” raids include multiple airstrikes and apparently random shooting at unarmed residents attempting to flee or find safety,

"’Israel’ must adopt and enforce rules of engagement that are fully in line with applicable human rights norms and standards," al-Kheetan added.

He also reminded “Israel” of its responsibilities as the occupying power. He stressed the need for an investigation is required into human rights abuses committed by “Israeli” forces across the occupied territories.

Al- Khitan stressed, “By persistently failing, over the years, to hold accountable members of its forces responsible for unlawful killings, ‘Israel’ is not only violating its obligations under international law, but risks encouraging the recurrence of such killings.”

The clashes in Jenin have displaced over 3,000 families and disrupted essential services such as electricity and water for weeks, he said, adding, "We recall again that the transfer by ‘Israel’ of its own population into territories it occupies amounts to a war crime."

Al-Kheetan also highlighted concerns over repeated statements from “Israeli” authorities about plans to further expand settlements, calling such actions a clear breach of international law.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman said the “Israeli” assault in Jenin could threaten the newly agreed ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip.