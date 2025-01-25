Please Wait...

Ruins of Gaza House Where Resistance Leader Sinwar Fell Becomes a Symbol of Defiance

folder_openPalestine access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The destroyed home in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, where "Israeli" forces martyred Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar last year, has transformed into a place of homage for sympathizers and admirers.

Ashraf Abu Taha, the owner of the house in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, recalls returning on the night of October 17, hours after Sinwar’s martyrdom, to find throngs of journalists and locals gathered at the site.

They were drawn by the ruins and the chair where Sinwar spent his final moments, as captured in "Israeli" drone footage.

“I arrived at 11 o’clock, and I was late. The house was packed with journalists and nearly thousands of people who had come to take photos,” Abu Taha said.

Footage from the incident shows Sinwar, injured and dust-covered but wrapped in a Palestinian keffiyeh, defiantly hurling an object at the drone moments before his martyrdom.

While "Israeli" sources dismissed the act as a display of weakness, Palestinians see it as a final act of courage against a vastly superior military force, so as to say.

The chair where Sinwar sat and a vest said to belong to him have since become symbols of resilience, placed atop the ruins of the home by Abu Taha and his son.

“People now call the neighborhood Tal al-Sinwar instead of Tal al-Sultan,” Abu Taha noted, highlighting how the site has become a beacon of resistance and a testament to Sinwar’s legacy.

