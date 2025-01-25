Please Wait...

Al-Ahed Telegram

US Senate Confirms New Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth

US Senate Confirms New Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth
folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

On Friday, the US Senate has approved Pete Hegseth as the new war secretary following a 50-50 tie, which was broken by Vice President JD Vance in his capacity as Senate president.

Hegseth, 44, a former Fox News personality, has pledged to implement significant reforms within the Pentagon.

This confirmation follows weeks of heated debate over Hegseth's qualifications and political affiliations, with critics voicing concerns about his lack of prior Pentagon experience and ties to media.

Hegseth takes over at a time of rising global tensions, with the Pentagon facing challenges such as the ongoing war in Ukraine, strategic competition with China and debates over military spending priorities.

His appointment reflects a continued effort by the administration to align military policies with its "America First" agenda.

Pentagon UnitedStates

Comments

