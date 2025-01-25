The Flood of the Free: 2nd Phase of Prisoners’ Exchange Deal, 200 Palestinian Detainees into Freedom

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas announced that a prominent Palestinian commander will be freed as part of the second prisoner exchange with the “Israeli” entity after last week's Gaza ceasefire.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for the group’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said the prisoner exchange will be conducted on Saturday as part of its ceasefire deal with the “Israeli” entity that was implemented on Sunday.

He announced the names of four “Israeli” female soldiers, Karina Araiv, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Elbaz, who are set to be released.

The entity has agreed to release as many as 50 Palestinian detainees for every female “Israeli” trooper.

Among the 200 Palestinians that the “Israeli” entity must free, is Zakaria Zubaidi, a former commander of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades resistance coalition in the city of Jenin in northern West Bank, the spokesman noted.

Abu Obeida further identified Zubaidi as one of the Palestinian prisoners, who staged a historic escape from the “Israeli” “Gilboa” Prison in 2021 using only spoons to dig up a whole in the prison floor.

According to spokesman, “Israeli” forces raided his home at the Jenin Refugee Camp amid the prospect of his release, assaulting and tying up his wife and children.

Former Palestinian resistance commander in the occupied West Bank, Zakaria Zubaidi

In the first phase of implementation of the ceasefire agreement, Hamas has agreed to release 33 captives in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in “Israeli” jails.