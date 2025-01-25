US Halts Most Foreign Aid, Except for “Israel” and Egypt Arms

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has frozen nearly all foreign aid with exceptions only for emergency food assistance and military funding for "Israel" and Egypt.

This move follows an internal memo issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, days after President Donald Trump assumed office, emphasizing an "America First" approach to overseas aid.

The memo, viewed by AFP, directed that no new funds be allocated or existing agreements extended without a case-by-case review.

The freeze impacts development and military aid, including billions previously sent to Ukraine under President Joe Biden to counter Russia’s invasion.

Crucially, exceptions were made for military support to "Israel" and Egypt. The former has seen its arms packages grow since the Gaza war, while the latter has been a major beneficiary of US military aid since its 1979 peace treaty with "Israel".

The pause halts funding for major programs like PEPFAR, which has saved an estimated 26 million lives through HIV/AIDS treatment since its inception in 2003.

Critics, including Democrats Gregory Meeks and Lois Frankel, warned of catastrophic effects, with millions relying on PEPFAR and anti-malaria initiatives.

The memo justifies the freeze to allow a review of foreign aid’s efficacy and alignment with Trump’s policies. Rubio argued this assessment was necessary to avoid duplication and ensure consistency with administration priorities.

Washington’s aid freeze has sparked criticism from anti-poverty advocates like Oxfam, which highlighted that foreign assistance, comprising just 1% of the federal budget, is essential for saving lives, fighting diseases, and alleviating poverty.

Despite these concerns, the State Department retains discretion to make exceptions and fund administrative expenses temporarily.

This policy shift marks a significant departure from the US’s historical role as the top donor, with $64 billion in aid distributed in 2023, according to the OECD. An 85-day internal review will determine the future of US foreign assistance.