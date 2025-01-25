Hamas Slams US Blacklisting of Yemen’s Ansarullah

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance Hamas movement has condemned as unjustified a decision by the US to re-designated Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement as a foreign “terrorist “organization.

In its statement, Hamas said that it considers the US move as a retaliatory measure against Yemenis for their anti-“Israel” operations in support of the people of Gaza.

The Palestinian resistance movement said the real source of terrorism and tension in the region is the “Israeli” entity.

It called on Washington to reverse its decision and stop its bias and favoritism towards “Israel”.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday officially designated Ansarullah as a Foreign “Terrorist” Organization [FTO], threatening to mobilize its regional proxies against Yemen in an attempt to pressure the Yemeni people to abandon their support for Gaza.

The political bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement condemned the US decision to blacklist them as a “terrorist” organization.

In a statement, the movement on described it as a desperate attempt to dissuade Yemen from continuing to support the just cause of Palestinians.

The movement said the unjust decision also aims to support further the Zionist entity’s crimes against the Palestinian people and increase the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The statement said that US history is stained by terrorism and it is not well-placed to classify others as terrorists.