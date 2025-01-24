Official: Iran’s Grid to Receive 70 Billion kWh of Nuclear Electricity

By Staff, Agencies

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), says 70 billion kilowatts hour of nuclear energy has been injected into Iran’s electricity grid so far.

"Unit one of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has injected 70 billion kWh of electricity into the national grid," Eslami highlighted benefits of peaceful nuclear energy for Iran’s needs during a meeting with entrepreneurs.

The Bushehr plant's investment of $1.8 billion has saved $8 billion in energy expenses compared to the 105 million barrels of oil required for the same amount of energy.

Eslami emphasized the value of peaceful nuclear energy, stating that each kilo of heavy water is worth $1,000, while 300 derivates from the compound can fetch tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the official, each tonne of methanol produced from heavy water is worth $1.2 million, while the methanol produced in petrochemical facilities grosses less than $500 per tonne.

Eslami stressed that the heavy water produced in Iran has the highest degree of purity, which even the US and Western countries have admitted.

“Currently, Iran accounts for 12.5 percent of the global heavy water market but we can increase this share because there is demand,” the AEOI chief said.

Earlier this month, Eslami had said that the country seeks to establish the second and third units of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

He also pointed to plans to construct more power plants in Bushehr, Khuzestan, Hormozgan, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces to generate 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity over the next 17 years.