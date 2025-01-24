’Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza Left 38,000 Palestinian Children Orphaned

By Staff, Agencies

Over 38,000 Palestinian children have become orphans due to the "Israeli" war on Gaza since October 2023, a Health Ministry official in Gaza reported on Thursday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Zaher al-Wahidi said the war has also left at least 13,901 women widowed.

He explained that approximately 32,151 children lost their fathers, 4,417 lost their mothers, and 1,918 lost both parents.

"These figures reflect the extent of the pain that the people of Gaza have suffered, which requires everyone to work urgently to alleviate the suffering of orphans and affected families and rebuild their lives," al-Wahidi emphasized.

In a related context, UNRWA said in a post on X that the ongoing war has devastated the region's education system in Gaza, where nearly every other person is a child.

Close to 660,000 children are currently out of school, and over 14,500 children have reportedly been killed in the war, as per UNRWA.

The UN's humanitarian agency stressed that education remains a critical lifeline to stability and a hopeful future for these children, warning that with 88% of schools damaged in Gaza, the challenges are immense.