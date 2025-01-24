Please Wait...

Iran’s VP Talks Environment Issues with UAE President

folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian vice president and head of Department of Environment has expressed the country’s readiness to cooperate with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in combating environmental challenges in the region.

Shina Ansari made the statement in a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the capital Abu Dhabi at the invitation of the Emirati side.

Both parties discussed historical ties and neighborly relations, expressed satisfaction with growing bilateral relations, and emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation, including in environmental areas.

Ansari emphasized Iran's readiness to foster cooperation in combating dust storms and desertification, emphasizing the need for joint programs to tackle these challenges.

On his part, Sheikh Zayed praised UAE's readiness for joint environmental cooperation, stating it is necessary to protect children's interests and future generations' benefits.

Iran is facing a surge in severe dust storms, attributed to drought and inadequate water and land resource management in neighboring countries, particularly Iraq.

The Arab countries in the region have also been subject to major health issues because of recurring cases of dust, sand, and windstorms in recent years.

Iran environment VicePresident UnitedArabEmirates

Comments

