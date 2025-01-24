“Israeli” Aggression against Jenin Continues: Residents Executed, Expelled

By Staff, Agencies

As per Palestinian news agency [Wafa], “Israeli” forces have imposed a complete siege on the Jenin refugee camp, deploying special units, drones and biometric and facial recognition systems to monitor and control the area.

The invaders have stepped their mass arrest, strip search and interrogation of residents, forcibly expelling them from their homes after ordering them out via loudspeakers and air-dropped leaflets.

The advocacy group Palestinian Prisoners' Society said “Israeli” forces have carried out field executions as a form of "collective punishment" to undermine any form of resistance.

Meanwhile, medical sources underlined that “Israeli” forces have martyred at least 13 Palestinians and wounded 50 since the “Israeli” attacks began on Tuesday morning.

Medics attempting to treat the wounded continue to face extreme restrictions by the enemy forces.

The movement of ambulances is heavily controlled by “Israeli” forces, and medical personnel are being searched and interrogated before being allowed to bring aid.

Palestine TV reported that news coverage of the raids has been severely hampered.

“Israeli” forces forced its crew to shut down live broadcasts, confiscated cameras and phones, and threatened to storm the building where the TV office is located.

The soldiers pursued correspondents, even after they tried to retreat, making it clear that their reporting was unwelcome.

On Tuesday, the “Israel” bombed and stormed Jenin as it launched a major onslaught on the northern occupied West Bank city, days after a ceasefire in Gaza took hold.

The bombing accompanied a large-scale ground assault by “Israel”, which is expected to continue for now.

The invasion has led to widespread fear and hardship, with local infrastructure severely damaged and medical access restricted.

Salah, a Jenin camp resident, described how biometric recognition technology is used to target young men for further interrogation and arrest, often without clear suspicion.

"Those they have records on get arrested. You don’t know what happens to them after they’re taken - whether they’re beaten or worse. You have no idea," Salah was quoted as saying.

Observers maintain that the new Trump team is in lockstep with “Israel's” assault to dismantle the refugee camps in preparation for an annexation.