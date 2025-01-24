Emirates Airline Resumes Flights to Beirut After “Israeli” Aggression Sparks Suspension

By Staff, Agencies

Emirates airline will restart flights to Beirut on February 1, following a four-month suspension caused by heightened tensions due to "Israel's" aggression and provocations against Lebanon, a statement revealed on Friday.

Initially, the Middle East's largest airline will operate one daily return flight to Beirut, with plans to increase to two flights per day starting April 1, according to AFP.

Additionally, Emirates announced the resumption of a daily flight to Baghdad, Iraq, beginning February 1.

The Dubai-based, state-owned carrier, alongside other regional airlines, halted flights to Beirut in late September when hostilities escalated as "Israel" targeted Lebanon and attempted to destabilize the region.

A truce, which came into effect on November 27, put an end to more than a year of aggression and hostilities instigated by "Israeli" provocations, allowing normalcy to gradually return to the region.