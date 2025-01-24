Bipartisan US Bill Targets Hong Kong Officials for Human Rights Violations

By Staff, Agencies

Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the US are set to introduce the "Hong Kong Sanctions Act" on Friday, a bill requiring the Trump administration to assess whether Hong Kong officials should face sanctions for human rights violations, according to a draft seen by Reuters.

The legislation, led by Republican Representative Young Kim and Democratic Representative Jim McGovern, mandates a presidential review of whether numerous Hong Kong officials violated human rights, with potential sanctions under acts such as the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019.

Prominent figures named in the bill include Justice Secretary Paul Lam, Police Chief Raymond Siu, and several judges. Lawmakers have long advocated for holding Hong Kong officials accountable for suppressing pro-democracy activism in the region.

The bill follows Beijing's imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020, which authorities claim is necessary for order and prosperity. Critics, however, view the law as a tool to undermine democracy and silence dissent, as it criminalizes acts like subversion and collusion with foreign forces, with penalties of up to life imprisonment.

“Beijing’s ‘national security law’ is a facade used by CCP officials to promote authoritarianism and exert control over Hong Kongers,” Kim said in a statement. McGovern emphasized the need to fully utilize existing tools to counter China's suppression of democracy and human rights in Hong Kong.

Since the law's enactment, hundreds of individuals, including opposition figures, activists and journalists, have been arrested, highlighting ongoing concerns over the erosion of freedoms in the former British colony.