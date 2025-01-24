UN: One Million Gaza Children Face Mental Health Crisis Amid ’Israel’s’ War

By Staff, Agencies

At least one million children in Gaza urgently require mental health and psychosocial support for depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts, the United Nations’ relief chief, Tom Fletcher, revealed on Thursday.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Fletcher described the trauma Palestinian children in Gaza have endured during the past 15 months of "Israel's" indiscriminate offensive on the Strip, stating, "A generation has been traumatized".

According to UNICEF, one million children need immediate psychological care.

Fletcher also highlighted that over 17,000 children have been orphaned or separated from their families in Gaza, with many losing access to education and basic care.

He detailed the horrors faced by children, including killings, starvation, freezing, maiming, sexual violence and exposure due to a lack of menstrual care for girls.

While the war has entered a ceasefire, Fletcher noted that the UN and its partners are working intensively to address the humanitarian crisis.

He emphasized the importance of safe, unobstructed humanitarian access, enabling the delivery of life-saving services and essential supplies across the Gaza Strip.

The humanitarian toll is staggering: out of more than 47,283 Palestinians killed since October 2023, the majority are women and children.

Children, who make up nearly 50% of Gaza's population, bear the brunt of the ongoing crisis.

Reports from War Child UK reveal that many children in Gaza feel hopeless, believing death is inevitable and wishing to die.

The charity’s CEO has underscored the dire need for psychological support for nearly every child affected by "Israel's" war.