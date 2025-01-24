Kremlin: Putin Ready to Talk to Trump

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for contact with his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

His comments came after Trump stated that he would like to meet Putin “immediately”.

When asked on Friday whether a long-awaited phone call between Putin and Trump, who has vowed to quickly end the Ukraine conflict, could take place over the weekend, Peskov would neither confirm nor deny the possibility.

“Putin is ready, we are waiting for signals. Everyone is ready. It is difficult to read the tea leaves. If something happens, we will let you know,” he told reporters.

On Thursday, several days after the inauguration, Trump said that he was ready for a meeting with the Russian president to discuss the Ukraine conflict, adding that “from what I hear, Putin would like to see me.” “Every day we don’t meet, soldiers are being killed on the battlefield,” the US president remarked.

Earlier, media reports suggested that Trump’s team was eyeing a peace plan for Ukraine, which could include a ceasefire along the current front lines and the creation of an 800-mile demilitarized zone patrolled by European troops.

Additionally, the roadmap would reportedly see Kiev’s agreement to delay its aspirations for NATO membership for at least 20 years.

Moscow, however, has ruled out a freezing of the conflict, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying that the Kremlin “is, of course, not satisfied” with proposals to postpone Kiev’s NATO ambitions and deploy a Western peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine.

Russia has insisted that hostilities will only end when Ukraine commits to permanent neutrality, demilitarization, and denazification, stressing that Kiev must recognize the territorial “realities on the ground.”

Moscow has stated that it has always been open to talks with Ukraine, stressing that any deal must include “reliable, legally binding agreements eliminating the root causes of the conflict.”