China Emphasizes Mutual Benefits of Economic Ties with the US
By Staff, Agencies
China views its economic and trade relationship with the United States as mutually beneficial, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.
Addressing US calls for a fairer trade relationship, Mao stated on Friday that China does not intentionally aim for a trade surplus.
Despite existing differences and frictions, Mao highlighted the substantial common interests and cooperation potential between the two nations, suggesting that enhanced dialogue and consultation could yield positive outcomes.
Responding to US statements about tariffs on China, Mao emphasized that trade wars and tariff battles produce no winners, harm the interests of all parties involved, and are detrimental to the global economy.
