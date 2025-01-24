IRG Navy Holds Drills in Gulf, Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRG] Navy will hold naval exercises in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the IRG Navy, announced the start of the IRG Navy exercise later on Friday, in the central and northern Persian Gulf in three maritime areas.

In an interview with the national Iranian TV, Admiral Tangsiri said, "This show of strength of the forces participating in this exercise is a very small portion of the capabilities of the IRGC Navy."

He further mentioned that the drills will send a message of peace and friendship to neighboring countries and while it will send preparedness of the naval forces to confront with any aggression by extra-regional forces.

The Iranian commander emphasized that “This exercise demonstrates our ability to establish security in the region.”

Underlining the strengthening of the naval combat units in the IRG Navy drill, he said that new equipment, including speed boats, land-to-sea missiles, and surface-to-surface missiles, will be used in the exercise.