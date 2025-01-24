Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

IRG Commander: ‘Israeli’ Officials’ Resignation A Clear Sign of Defeat in Gaza

IRG Commander: ‘Israeli’ Officials’ Resignation A Clear Sign of Defeat in Gaza
folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], Major General Hussein Salami says stressed that the resignation of the “Israeli” official is a clear sign of failure of the criminal entity in Gaza war.

“We did not back down in the face of the enemy and we never failed at any point,” he emphasized.

Salami further underlined, “We were not worried about the enemy's economic blockade, nor about its military threats and intimidation.”

“The recent events have shown that right triumphs over the wrong,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami referred to the dimensions of the Palestinian Islamic resistance Movement, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement’s victory over the Zionist enemy despite the apparent devastation of Gaza and added, " In Gaza battlefield, those who remained with strong hearts come out victorious.”

Touching upon the resignation of “Israeli” military officials after the end of the Gaza war, Salami emphasized that is a clear sign of the Zionists' defeat in the Gaza war.

“If Gaza had been defeated, Islam would have been harmed, and when Gaza won, it meant that Islam won, and this resistance is inspiring to Muslims,” he noted.

Israel Iran Gaza IRG HosseinSalami

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Commander: ‘Israeli’ Officials’ Resignation A Clear Sign of Defeat in Gaza

IRG Commander: ‘Israeli’ Officials’ Resignation A Clear Sign of Defeat in Gaza

5 hours ago
Iran Calls for Protection of Minority Groups in Syria

Iran Calls for Protection of Minority Groups in Syria

7 hours ago
Tehran Welcomes Yemen’s Ship Crew Release; Mexico Thanks Iran’s Mediation

Tehran Welcomes Yemen’s Ship Crew Release; Mexico Thanks Iran’s Mediation

one day ago
Iran’s FM Slams UN Chief’s Nuclear Weapons Renouncement Call, Affirms Tehran’s Anti-WMD Stance

Iran’s FM Slams UN Chief’s Nuclear Weapons Renouncement Call, Affirms Tehran’s Anti-WMD Stance

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 24-01-2025 Hour: 04:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot