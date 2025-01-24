London Council Votes to Divest from Firms Supporting ’Israel’ in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

A London council has passed a motion demanding the withdrawal of its pension investments from companies that supply weapons to "Israel" amid its ongoing offensive in Gaza.

During a meeting on Wednesday, Tower Hamlets Council voted in favor of the motion, which calls for divesting its Local Government Pension Scheme [LGPS] funds from arms firms supporting "Israel's" military actions, which have been widely condemned as war crimes in Gaza, according to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign [PSC].

Sybil Cock, Chair of Tower Hamlets PSC, praised the decision as a “fantastic” step forward, emphasizing that the council had responded to calls for divestment from companies complicit in "Israel’s" actions against Palestinians.

She added that the council had “recognized its duty” to sever financial ties with the genocide in Gaza and the ongoing illegal military occupation.

Tower Hamlets becomes the fourth London council to commit to divesting from these companies, following Waltham Forest, Islington and Lewisham councils.

PSC’s Campaigns Officer, Lewis Backon, called it a “significant victory” for the movement, urging all councils to follow suit and sever ties with companies enabling “Israel’s” crimes.

Kerie Anne, Branch Secretary of Tower Hamlets UNISON, remarked that it was unsurprising that local government and education workers did not want their pensions tied to “death, destruction and mutilation”.

Calls for divestment have gained momentum globally, especially since “Israel” launched its deadly assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The ceasefire agreed upon on January 19, 2025, followed “Israel’s” failure to achieve its objectives in Gaza.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the death toll from the offensive has reached 47,283, with numbers continuing to rise as more bodies are discovered under the rubble.