US to Withdraw WHO in 2026, Trump Officially Notifies the UN

By Staff, Agencies

The United States will officially leave the World Health Organization [WHO] on January 22, 2026, following formal notification from President Donald Trump, the United Nations announced on Thursday, January 23.

Trump, who has criticized the WHO's handling of the pandemic and other international health crises, made the announcement on January 22, just hours after being sworn in for a second term.

The WHO expressed regret over the decision, acknowledging the loss of its largest financial contributor, which provides about 18% of the organization’s funding.

The US's financial commitment to the WHO’s most recent two-year budget of US$6.8 billion [S$9.2 billion] remains unclear.

Under a 1948 joint resolution by the US Congress, Trump is required to give a one-year notice before the withdrawal takes effect.

Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq confirmed the US letter was received, setting the withdrawal date as January 22, 2026.

This move is expected to affect various WHO programs, especially those addressing critical health issues like tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and other emergencies.

The withdrawal order also halts US negotiations on the WHO pandemic treaty and will result in the recall and reassignment of US government personnel working with the WHO.

The Trump administration will seek alternative partners to take over necessary WHO activities.

Trump's decision to withdraw was anticipated, as he had previously sought to exit the WHO during his first term in 2020. However, his successor, Joe Biden, reversed the move on his first day in office, January 20, 2021.