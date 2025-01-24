Trump Orders Declassification of JFK, RFK, MLK Assassination Files

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at declassifying files related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The executive order asserts that the families of the victims and the American public deserve to know the truth about these high-profile assassinations.

It instructs the Director of National Intelligence to present a plan within 15 days for the full release of all John F. Kennedy assassination records.

Additionally, the Director is tasked with reviewing records related to the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. and developing a plan for their complete release within 45 days.

“This is a big one. A lot of people have been waiting for years, for decades. And everything will be revealed,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office while signing the executive order.

The order stresses that withholding the John F. Kennedy assassination records is overdue and not in the public interest.

“Although no Act of Congress directs the release of information related to the assassinations of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I have determined that the release of all records in the Federal Government's possession regarding each of these assassinations is also in the public interest,” Trump said in the document.

The decision to make the JFK assassination files public was a key promise during Trump's presidential campaign. He had previously pledged to release the JFK files, specifically stating in June 2024 that he would do so "early on".

"When I return to the White House, I will declassify and unseal all JFK assassination-related documents. It’s been 60 years, time for the American people to know the TRUTH!” Trump had stated.