Storm Eowyn Ravages UK and Ireland, Millions Warned to Stay Indoors

By Staff, Agencies

Millions across the UK have been urged to remain indoors as Storm Éowyn unleashes winds exceeding 100mph, creating life-threatening conditions.

Hundreds of schools are closed, flights delayed, roads shut and ferry services canceled.

Red weather warnings are in effect for Scotland and Northern Ireland, with potential building damage, uprooted trees, and power cuts, according to the Met Office.

Ireland recorded a historic wind speed of 114mph, the fastest since records began.

4.5 million people received emergency alerts, marking the largest real-life use of the system. Police and transport authorities in Scotland advise against travel, while train operator ScotRail has suspended all services.

Hundreds of schools and nurseries across Scotland remain closed, with non-urgent medical procedures postponed in NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Lothian.

Calmac Ferries and Western Ferries canceled sailings, while Glasgow and Edinburgh airports grounded dozens of flights.

Red weather warnings for Scotland and Northern Ireland span key regions, including Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stranraer.

Belfast International Airport reported significant disruptions to flights, with Northern Ireland under a major incident declaration.

Ireland experienced unprecedented wind gusts of 114mph at Mace Head and broke a 1945 wind speed record at Foynes, Co. Limerick.

Over 560,000 homes, farms, and businesses faced power outages, with further disruptions expected as the storm continues. Dublin Airport canceled over 220 scheduled flights on Friday.

Numerous train companies, including Avanti West Coast and Lumo, have advised against travel on routes in north Wales, Scotland and northern England.

Roads in Avon and Somerset were blocked by fallen trees, with motorists urged to take caution.

Amber and yellow warnings cover much of the UK for wind, snow, and rain, with additional alerts in place through the weekend.

Keith Leonard, chairman of Ireland’s National Emergency Coordination Group, described Storm Eowyn as one of the most severe storms the country has faced, warning of its damaging, dangerous and destructive impact.