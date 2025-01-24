- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iran Calls for Protection of Minority Groups in Syria
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi called for the necessity of protecting the rights of minority groups in Syria under the country’s new rulers.
Araghchi made his remarks in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on Thursday.
During the conversation, the two top diplomats discussed mutual relations as well as the latest developments in Syria.
Araghchi stressed that supporting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains Iran's principled policy.
He also called for an end to the ongoing conflicts among various groups in Syria.
The Iranian FM highlighted the need for an inclusive Syrian government, which would include all political, ethnic and religious groups.
He further expressed concern over reports about the measures taken by certain armed groups against civilians in Syrian regions that are inhabited by Shias and Alawites.
Comments
- Related News