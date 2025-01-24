“Israeli” Cabinet: No Clear vision over Complete Withdrawal from Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

A meeting of "Israel’s" political-security cabinet concluded without a clear decision regarding “Israeli” occupation forces' withdrawal from South Lebanon.

This comes as the end of the 60-day deadline for the withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from Lebanon rapidly approaches, as stipulated by a deal signed in late November last year.

“Israeli” authorities have reportedly requested the United States to extend the deadline for the “Israeli” occupation’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon by 30 days, beyond the date set in the ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to enforcing the terms of the ceasefire agreement. The Resistance emphasized that the impending expiration of the withdrawal deadline on January 23 would "necessitate" the full and comprehensive implementation of the terms.

For its part, “Israeli” news website Ynet reported that the latest cabinet meeting focused on the issue of the military’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon, but it did not discuss any definitive conclusion.

Moreover, the website pointed to sharp disagreements among “Israeli” officials on withdrawing the forces within the agreed-upon timeframe. Ynet also said that "negotiations on the matter are expected to continue until the last minute."