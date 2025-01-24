Gaza Educide: Over 15000 Schoolchildren Martyred, Missing

By Staff, Agencies

Gaza's Education Ministry has released a new report on the devastating impact of “Israel’s” genocidal war on students and educational institutions in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The Gaza ministry said on Thursday that more than 15,000 school-aged children have been martyred or gone missing during the entity's brutal offensive on Gaza.

It added that 95 percent of Gaza’s schools and educational facilities have been directly hit, with 85 percent of them being knocked completely or partially out of service.

According to the report, more than 800 education sector workers have been martyred or went missing and 50,000 students have been injured.

In addition, over 140 academic and administrative facilities have been destroyed.

The ministry said Gaza’s education sector has incurred more than $3 billion in losses due to "Israel’s" attacks.

More than 38,000 Palestinian children have been orphaned by “Israel’s” aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

Zaher al-Wahidi said that some 32,151 children lost their fathers, 4,417 lost their mothers, and 1,918 lost both parents.

“At least 13,901 women were also widowed by the war,” the official said.

He further added: “These figures reflect the extent of the pain that the people of Gaza have suffered, which requires everyone to work urgently to alleviate the suffering of orphans and affected families and rebuild their lives.”