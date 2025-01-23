US Makes Money on Aid to Ukraine: Kremlin

By Staff, Agencies

The United States makes money by providing aid to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"And now the United States, by helping Ukraine, makes money by selling its expensive energy resources to the Europeans, by not giving most of the money, for example, to its satellites," Peskov told Sputnik.

He added that the United States "places orders in the country in its military industry, creating new taxes, new jobs for the economy, developing new technologies, and so on and so forth, therefore, in each case it is a successful business."

The Kremlin has said Western arms supplies to Ukraine do not help start peace talks.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump has signed an executive order to suspend foreign development aid for 90 days to assess these programs' compliance with the US foreign policy.

At the same time, Peskov noted that Russia is ready for an equal dialogue with the United States.

"We are, of course, watching very closely all the rhetoric, all the statements. We are carefully recording all the nuances, we remain ready for dialogue, president Putin has repeatedly spoken about this," he stated.