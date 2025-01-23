Hezbollah Warns Zionist Enemy: Any Breach of the Agreement or Any Attempt to Evade It Unacceptable

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah issued a statement on the impending expiration of the 60-day deadline for the Zionist enemy's withdrawal from Lebanese territories.

The statement underscored the fact that any breach of the agreement and any attempt to evade it wil be unacceptable.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

- The 60-day period for the final withdrawal of the Zionist enemy from Lebanese territory is coming to an end, which makes it imperative for it to fully and completely implement the provisions of the ceasefire agreement.

- Some leaks that speak about the enemy postponing its withdrawal and staying longer in Lebanon call on everyone, led by the political authority in Lebanon and by pressuring the countries sponsoring the agreement, to act effectively and keep pace with the last days of the deadline to ensure the implementation of the full withdrawal and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the last inch of Lebanese territory and the rapid return of residents to their villages, and not to allow any pretexts or arguments to prolong the occupation.

- Any violation of the 60-day deadline is a blatant breach of the agreement, a persistent infringement of Lebanese sovereignty and a new phase of occupation, which must be dealt with by the State by all means and methods guaranteed by international conventions in all their chapters in order to recover the land and wrest it from the clutches of the occupation.

- While we will monitor the developments of the situation, which is supposed to culminate in the coming days with the full withdrawal, we will not accept any violation of the agreement and commitments, and any attempt to evade them under flimsy pretexts, and we call for strict commitment that does not accept any concessions.