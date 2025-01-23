Iran’s FM Slams UN Chief’s Nuclear Weapons Renouncement Call, Affirms Tehran’s Anti-WMD Stance

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has denouced UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' comments on Iran's peaceful nuclear activities, reaffirming its commitment to the global nonproliferation regime.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized Guterres on X for advocating against the Islamic Republic's civilian nuclear program, a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the US-abandoned 2015 nuclear deal.

The speaker emphasized the Islamic Revolution's religious decree prohibiting the production, possession, and stockpiling of nuclear weapons and other WMDs.

"It is audacious to preach that Iranians must "once and for all make it clear that they will renounce to have nuclear weapons," he added.

The top Iranian diplomat noted that the most relevant question in the region is "Israel's" genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, as well as the entity's occupation of Palestinian, Syrian & Lebanese territory.

He further warned of the threat posed by "Israel's" actual nuclear arsenal and refusal to join the NPT.

"Israel" is estimated to possess 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, making it the sole possessor of non-conventional arms in West Asia.

It has refused to either allow inspections of its nuclear facilities or sign the NPT.