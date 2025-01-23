Two Resistance Fighters Ascend to Martyrdom during ’Israeli’ Raid in Jenin

By Staff, Agencies

At least two Palestinians have been martyred during a raid by "Israeli" forces against a town near the flashpoint city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, where "Israel" is currently carrying out a large-scale military offensive.

The Resistance News Network on Thursday identified the two Palestinians as Mohammed Nazzal from the Saraya al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, and Qutaiba al-Shalabi, a commander of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

The two resistance fighters “ascended to martyrdom after engaging in fierce clashes for hours against the Israeli forces that had besieged them in a house,” it added.

According to the network, the pair had designed and carried out the joint “heroic al-Funduq operation”, which killed three "Israelis" and wounded eight others in the occupied West Bank.

"Israeli" soldiers also abducted the bodies of the two Palestinian fighters after fatally wounded them, it further said.

Separatly, WAFA said two fighters from Qabatiya were killed by "Israeli" forces in Burqin near Jenin on Wednesday.

According to WAFA, Shalabi, 30, and Nazzal, 25, were killed after "Israeli" drones launched strikes on the besieged house.

The attack on Jenin, where the "Israeli" forces have carried out multiple raids and large-scale incursions over the past year, comes only a few days after the start of a long-awaited ceasefire between "Israel" and Hamas.