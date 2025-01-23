Saudi Arabia Pledges $600 Billion in US Investments, Seeks Economic Prosperity

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman [MBS] has announced a substantial investment pledge of $600 billion to the United States during a congratulatory phone call with President Trump.

The kingdom's state-run news agency SPA reported the crown prince's intention to expand investments and trade over the next four years, potentially extending beyond that timeframe if opportunities arise.

During the conversation, MBS expressed enthusiasm for partnership opportunities, believing the new administration's anticipated reforms could lead to "unprecedented economic prosperity."

The leaders discussed collaboration on regional peace, stability, and counterterrorism efforts.

The investment pledge could potentially facilitate a return visit by Trump, who made Saudi Arabia his first overseas trip as president in 2017.

The kingdom has maintained a strong relationship with the United States, particularly relying on American military support, especially since launching its military aggression on Yemen in March 2015.

The Yemen conflict has had devastating humanitarian consequences, with an estimated 150,000 people killed directly and over 227,000 additional deaths attributed to healthcare infrastructure destruction and the imposed siege that triggered widespread famine.

Trump expressed appreciation for the congratulations and reaffirmed his commitment to working with Saudi Arabia in both nations' interests.